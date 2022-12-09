 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

