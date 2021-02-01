 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.15. A 10-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

