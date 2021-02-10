Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds overnight. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -3.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Thursday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.