Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow and gusty winds in the evening will give way to showers of rain and wet snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.