Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.35. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north.