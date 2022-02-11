 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

