Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -9.87. -13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

