Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -15.48. A -13-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

