Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -15.48. A -13-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.