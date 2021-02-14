Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low -12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -17.44. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.