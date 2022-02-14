For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
