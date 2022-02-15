Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
