This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Once the overnight snowstorm moves through, another arctic cold front will move into southern Wisconsin Friday night, according to forecasters.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
On Feb. 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
