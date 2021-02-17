 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 20.62. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

