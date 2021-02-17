This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 20.62. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low…
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -0.82. We'll see a low temperatur…
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.