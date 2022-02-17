This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
