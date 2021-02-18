For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 12.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low…
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
The next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin is possible Sunday as a warmup begins that will bring the area out of the extended frigid cold that …
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might…
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?