Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 12.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph.