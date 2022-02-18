Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.