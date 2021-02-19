Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.58. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. Today's forecasted low…
The next snowstorm for southern Wisconsin is possible Sunday as a warmup begins that will bring the area out of the extended frigid cold that …
- Updated
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might…
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3. -12 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?
- Updated
The storm system will deliver just enough wet, heavy snow to cause slippery travel conditions as it moves quickly through Wisconsin on Sunday, according to forecasters.
While southeastern Wisconsin will see totals of up to a foot of lake effect snow before it ends around mid-day, temperatures will break into the teens for first time since Feb. 5, according to forecasters.