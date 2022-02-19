This evening in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
