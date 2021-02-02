Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24.55. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.