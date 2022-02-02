This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
On the morning of Jan. 30, 1951, the temperature in Madison fell to its all-time record low of minus 37 degrees.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
While only southeastern Wisconsin will see any impact from the storm — and that in a minor way — central and northern Illinois will be part of a swath of snow reaching double-digit totals, according to forecasters.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.