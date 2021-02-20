 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.25. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News