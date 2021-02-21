Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
