Madison's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Freezing rain...becoming heavier overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
Winds could reach 50 miles per hour as southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
