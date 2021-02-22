This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
