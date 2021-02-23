Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.