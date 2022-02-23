Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.