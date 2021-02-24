 Skip to main content
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

