Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

