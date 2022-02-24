Madison's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
