Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.