Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.