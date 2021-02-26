Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Partial clearing late. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
