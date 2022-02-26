 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

