For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
