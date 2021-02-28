Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.18. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.