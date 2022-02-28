For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
