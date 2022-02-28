Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.