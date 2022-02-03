Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.