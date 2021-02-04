Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.46. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
Uncertainty still exists as to the exact track of the storm system and whether rain will mix in, according to forecasters.
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
If you don’t like snow or cold, it might be time for a vacation somewhere warm, as Wisconsin is in store for more snow Thursday and then the coldest air of the season.
