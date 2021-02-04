Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.46. 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.