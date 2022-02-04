 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

