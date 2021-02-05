 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.97. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

