Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -0.97. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
Uncertainty still exists as to the exact track of the storm system and whether rain will mix in, according to forecasters.
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
If you don’t like snow or cold, it might be time for a vacation somewhere warm, as Wisconsin is in store for more snow Thursday and then the coldest air of the season.
