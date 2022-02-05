 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

