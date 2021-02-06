 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 2.48. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News