Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.98. -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.