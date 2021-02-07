 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 5.98. -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News