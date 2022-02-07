For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
