Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 9.19. A -3-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

