Madison's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
