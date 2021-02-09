This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.56. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
