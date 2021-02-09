 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.56. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News