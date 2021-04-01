Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a 2021 high of 65 on Monday, unseasonably cold weather at mid-week with highs in the 30s will give way to the warmest weather of the yea…
Strong winds will blow in a brief burst of warmth for Monday, with highs in the 60s, but much colder air will follow for southern Wisconsin, a…
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see a weather whiplash common in spring, with highs plunging to the 30s, then soaring to hit 70 for the first time thi…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
A spring rollercoaster of weather for southern Wisconsin will bring rain for the weekend, then temperatures well above normal, before they plu…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees toda…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…