 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News