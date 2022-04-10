 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

