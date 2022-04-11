Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
